12762 Ironstone Way #201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

Nothing Like New! - Remarkable Remodel! Brand new, never before used kitchen! Stunning kitchen with granite slab, deep stainless sink, new Samsung Appliance package, subway tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring*awesome barn door to laundry w/washer and dryer*new carpeting*small dining space*great room walks out to covered deck*bath has new vanity and flooring*bedroom is perfect with walk-in closet*new lighting*close to cherry creek trail*rec center has indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, volleyball, racquetball court*looking for only the pickiest tenants that want the best quality*Hurry on this one*STRICTLY NO PETS...don't even ask*Available immediately and must move in April*Water, sewer & trash included*parking in lot*Text for showings must include street name*Security deposit is one months rent*first month rent prorated to the day you move in*minimum 1-year lease. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5661564)