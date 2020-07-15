All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 12762 Ironstone Way #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12762 Ironstone Way #201
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:27 AM

12762 Ironstone Way #201

12762 Ironstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12762 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Nothing Like New! - Remarkable Remodel! Brand new, never before used kitchen! Stunning kitchen with granite slab, deep stainless sink, new Samsung Appliance package, subway tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring*awesome barn door to laundry w/washer and dryer*new carpeting*small dining space*great room walks out to covered deck*bath has new vanity and flooring*bedroom is perfect with walk-in closet*new lighting*close to cherry creek trail*rec center has indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, volleyball, racquetball court*looking for only the pickiest tenants that want the best quality*Hurry on this one*STRICTLY NO PETS...don't even ask*Available immediately and must move in April*Water, sewer & trash included*parking in lot*Text for showings must include street name*Security deposit is one months rent*first month rent prorated to the day you move in*minimum 1-year lease. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5661564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12762 Ironstone Way #201 have any available units?
12762 Ironstone Way #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12762 Ironstone Way #201 have?
Some of 12762 Ironstone Way #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12762 Ironstone Way #201 currently offering any rent specials?
12762 Ironstone Way #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12762 Ironstone Way #201 pet-friendly?
No, 12762 Ironstone Way #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 12762 Ironstone Way #201 offer parking?
Yes, 12762 Ironstone Way #201 offers parking.
Does 12762 Ironstone Way #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12762 Ironstone Way #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12762 Ironstone Way #201 have a pool?
Yes, 12762 Ironstone Way #201 has a pool.
Does 12762 Ironstone Way #201 have accessible units?
No, 12762 Ironstone Way #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12762 Ironstone Way #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12762 Ironstone Way #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Dog Friendly Apartments
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs