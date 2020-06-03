All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

12404 Nate Circle

12404 South Nate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12404 South Nate Circle, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
12404 Nate Circle Available 06/11/20 Adorable Ranch Parker located in Stroh Ranch!! - Beautiful ranch located in Parker. When you walk in you will be surprised.

Ranch home features brand new carpet and paint. Nice size living room that leads into the dining room. The kitchen features newer appliances with plenty of cabinet and kitchen counter space. Three bedrooms are all nize sized with plenty of closet space.

Nice big fenced in backyard..

This home will not last!!!
Call today for a showing!!
(720) 673-4882
rentAWPM.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4964213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12404 Nate Circle have any available units?
12404 Nate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 12404 Nate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12404 Nate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12404 Nate Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12404 Nate Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12404 Nate Circle offer parking?
No, 12404 Nate Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12404 Nate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12404 Nate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12404 Nate Circle have a pool?
No, 12404 Nate Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12404 Nate Circle have accessible units?
No, 12404 Nate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12404 Nate Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12404 Nate Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12404 Nate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12404 Nate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

