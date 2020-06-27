All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 12372 Nate Cr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12372 Nate Cr
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:47 PM

12372 Nate Cr

12372 Nate Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

12372 Nate Cir, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WAIT.... YOU'LL LOVE THIS 4B/3B HOUSE! Premium location with great community. Laundry in unit, Small dogs ok
Located in Stroh Ranch in Parker! Great schools, lovely 2 story, nice deck, and located for easy commute. You will be happy here!

4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2023 sq feet. Basement is an additional 598 sq. feet.

Single family house on a quite street , a private fenced yard and huge yard. Aprox. 2023 square foot, with a unfinished basement, office, storage, etc. This home is beautiful with a modern feel, huge yard that is lush landscaping, and so much more. This is a must see.

Tenant pays all utilities Laundry option in the unit! Credit Scores must be 595+, combined income must exceed 3x the monthly rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check.

Dogs with approval. Under 60lbs. Small dog must be approved, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12372 Nate Cr have any available units?
12372 Nate Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 12372 Nate Cr currently offering any rent specials?
12372 Nate Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12372 Nate Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12372 Nate Cr is pet friendly.
Does 12372 Nate Cr offer parking?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not offer parking.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12372 Nate Cr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have a pool?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not have a pool.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have accessible units?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParker 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parker Apartments with PoolsParker Dog Friendly Apartments
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs