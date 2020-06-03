All apartments in Parker
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

12285 Coral Burst Lane

12285 Coral Burst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12285 Coral Burst Lane, Parker, CO 80134
Horseshoe Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12285 Coral Burst Lane Available 12/30/19 Almost New Backing to Open Space! - Spacious, comfortable, and in immaculate condition*at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, you are right off of Hess Road so getting to I-25 is a breeze* walk to community park, but you are also super close to Salisbury Equestrian Park with 2 baseball diamonds, 2 softball diamonds, playground, soccer, and Parker fireworks*striking kitchen offers Maple cabinets with rich mocha glaze, striking tile backsplash, full walk-in pantry, granite slab counters with stainless steel sink and sit-up counter, and Whirlpool stainless appliances including gas range*spacious 2 story great room with stylish fireplace*932 SF unfinished basement provides opportunities for an extra playroom or rec room, or abundant storage*A/C*washer and dryer upstairs*granite counter in master bath*full sprinkler system*3 ceiling fans*neutral tones throughout*east-facing exposed driveway melts the snow for you*Trash included*Available December 30th*Small dogs are O.K. no cats*Security Deposit is one months rent.

(RLNE5367979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12285 Coral Burst Lane have any available units?
12285 Coral Burst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12285 Coral Burst Lane have?
Some of 12285 Coral Burst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12285 Coral Burst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12285 Coral Burst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12285 Coral Burst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12285 Coral Burst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12285 Coral Burst Lane offer parking?
No, 12285 Coral Burst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12285 Coral Burst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12285 Coral Burst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12285 Coral Burst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12285 Coral Burst Lane has a pool.
Does 12285 Coral Burst Lane have accessible units?
No, 12285 Coral Burst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12285 Coral Burst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12285 Coral Burst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

