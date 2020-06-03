Amenities

12285 Coral Burst Lane Available 12/30/19 Almost New Backing to Open Space! - Spacious, comfortable, and in immaculate condition*at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, you are right off of Hess Road so getting to I-25 is a breeze* walk to community park, but you are also super close to Salisbury Equestrian Park with 2 baseball diamonds, 2 softball diamonds, playground, soccer, and Parker fireworks*striking kitchen offers Maple cabinets with rich mocha glaze, striking tile backsplash, full walk-in pantry, granite slab counters with stainless steel sink and sit-up counter, and Whirlpool stainless appliances including gas range*spacious 2 story great room with stylish fireplace*932 SF unfinished basement provides opportunities for an extra playroom or rec room, or abundant storage*A/C*washer and dryer upstairs*granite counter in master bath*full sprinkler system*3 ceiling fans*neutral tones throughout*east-facing exposed driveway melts the snow for you*Trash included*Available December 30th*Small dogs are O.K. no cats*Security Deposit is one months rent.



