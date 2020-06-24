11990 Singing Winds Street

Amenities

Beautiful Executive Home! - ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT in a stunning, pristine home backing to Black Bear Golf Course! 2615 SF of living space that is SHARED WITH 2 OTHER MALE SINGLE TENANTS in their 30's*Its 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and 2600 SF, and you have your own bedroom and share a bath, and everyone shares the common areas like kitchen, living room, laundry etc.*Classic Layout with soaring 2 story family room, formal dining, main floor bedroom or study next to a 3/4 bath*generous island kitchen w/Maple cabs, granite slab counters w/travertine backsplash, Samsung stainless steel appliances, full pantry, and gleaming hardwoods*sunny breakfast nook*upstairs loft w lots of built-in cabinets*covered back patio provides endless entertaining possibilites*washer/dryer included*A/C****BASEMENT RENTED SEPARATELY to nice single dad you can meet prior to signing lease/basement access is only through garage and basement has its own kitchen and bath and laundry/2 car garage only-3rd bay belongs to basement tenant****storage bump out in rear of garage as well as lots of built-in shelving*BEDROOM FOR RENT IS UPSTAIRS AND BATH IS SHARED WITH ANOTHER TENANT BUT YOU DON'T HAVE TO CLEAN IT*home is furnished except for bedroom*backs to golf course and room has a golf course view*nice yard*Deposit is one months' rent*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Virtual Tour and Video upon request*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.*Minimum one-year lease*private garage space available for an extra $50/month*mandatory $75/month utility fee covers all utilities*included in the rent is lawn maintenance & a housekeeper that comes every other week to clean the kitchen & bathrooms*available June 1*NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS.



