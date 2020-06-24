All apartments in Parker
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
11990 Singing Winds Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

11990 Singing Winds Street

11990 Singing Winds Street · No Longer Available
Location

11990 Singing Winds Street, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Executive Home! - ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT in a stunning, pristine home backing to Black Bear Golf Course! 2615 SF of living space that is SHARED WITH 2 OTHER MALE SINGLE TENANTS in their 30's*Its 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and 2600 SF, and you have your own bedroom and share a bath, and everyone shares the common areas like kitchen, living room, laundry etc.*Classic Layout with soaring 2 story family room, formal dining, main floor bedroom or study next to a 3/4 bath*generous island kitchen w/Maple cabs, granite slab counters w/travertine backsplash, Samsung stainless steel appliances, full pantry, and gleaming hardwoods*sunny breakfast nook*upstairs loft w lots of built-in cabinets*covered back patio provides endless entertaining possibilites*washer/dryer included*A/C****BASEMENT RENTED SEPARATELY to nice single dad you can meet prior to signing lease/basement access is only through garage and basement has its own kitchen and bath and laundry/2 car garage only-3rd bay belongs to basement tenant****storage bump out in rear of garage as well as lots of built-in shelving*BEDROOM FOR RENT IS UPSTAIRS AND BATH IS SHARED WITH ANOTHER TENANT BUT YOU DON'T HAVE TO CLEAN IT*home is furnished except for bedroom*backs to golf course and room has a golf course view*nice yard*Deposit is one months' rent*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Virtual Tour and Video upon request*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.*Minimum one-year lease*private garage space available for an extra $50/month*mandatory $75/month utility fee covers all utilities*included in the rent is lawn maintenance & a housekeeper that comes every other week to clean the kitchen & bathrooms*available June 1*NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 11990 Singing Winds Street have?
Some of 11990 Singing Winds Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11990 Singing Winds Street pet-friendly?
No, 11990 Singing Winds Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 11990 Singing Winds Street offer parking?
Yes, 11990 Singing Winds Street offers parking.
Does 11990 Singing Winds Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11990 Singing Winds Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11990 Singing Winds Street have a pool?
No, 11990 Singing Winds Street does not have a pool.
Does 11990 Singing Winds Street have accessible units?
No, 11990 Singing Winds Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11990 Singing Winds Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11990 Singing Winds Street does not have units with dishwashers.
