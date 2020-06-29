All apartments in Parker
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
11981 S Black Horn Cir
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

11981 S Black Horn Cir

11981 South Black Horn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11981 South Black Horn Circle, Parker, CO 80134
Antelope Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Come check out this amazing home in Antelope Heights in Parker. This is a large 4-Bed and 3-Bath home has two large living room and family room spaces and an office or playroom on the main level at the front of the house. The living room has massively tall ceilings and the family room as a nice gas fireplace. There are several recent updates to the home including durable luxury vinyl throughout the kitchen and baths in the home. The kitchen has a fresh refacing with clean white appeal. There is tons of countertop space for meal prep and cabinet storage for all your kitchenware. There is even an island, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor has a red stone patio and fenced in yard.

This home is available NOW so come check it out!!!

Upstairs features 4-bedrooms. The master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet and bath that includes a soaker tub and shower, and dual vanity. The other three bedrooms are ample sized and carpeted with sliding door closets. There is an attached 3-CAR garage. The main level half bath also includes main floor laundry with a BRAND NEW washer and dryer included.

The unfinished basement is perfect for storing all your toys and extra stuff or converting to a game room or play area.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 15-month minimum lease, but will accept longer terms as well.

This neighborhood is close to shops and restaurants, parks and trails, with plenty of activity including sports fields and equestrian areas.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees -- SORRY NO CATS (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/11981-S-BLACK-HORN-CIR-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment - Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 15-Month Minimum Lease Term

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

PMI Elevation
13709 Omega Cir, Lone Tree, CO 80124, United States
Phone: +1 720-744-0790

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11981 S Black Horn Cir have any available units?
11981 S Black Horn Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11981 S Black Horn Cir have?
Some of 11981 S Black Horn Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11981 S Black Horn Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11981 S Black Horn Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11981 S Black Horn Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11981 S Black Horn Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11981 S Black Horn Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11981 S Black Horn Cir offers parking.
Does 11981 S Black Horn Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11981 S Black Horn Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11981 S Black Horn Cir have a pool?
No, 11981 S Black Horn Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11981 S Black Horn Cir have accessible units?
No, 11981 S Black Horn Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11981 S Black Horn Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11981 S Black Horn Cir has units with dishwashers.

