Come check out this amazing home in Antelope Heights in Parker. This is a large 4-Bed and 3-Bath home has two large living room and family room spaces and an office or playroom on the main level at the front of the house. The living room has massively tall ceilings and the family room as a nice gas fireplace. There are several recent updates to the home including durable luxury vinyl throughout the kitchen and baths in the home. The kitchen has a fresh refacing with clean white appeal. There is tons of countertop space for meal prep and cabinet storage for all your kitchenware. There is even an island, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor has a red stone patio and fenced in yard.



This home is available NOW so come check it out!!!



Upstairs features 4-bedrooms. The master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet and bath that includes a soaker tub and shower, and dual vanity. The other three bedrooms are ample sized and carpeted with sliding door closets. There is an attached 3-CAR garage. The main level half bath also includes main floor laundry with a BRAND NEW washer and dryer included.



The unfinished basement is perfect for storing all your toys and extra stuff or converting to a game room or play area.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a minimum of 15-month minimum lease, but will accept longer terms as well.



This neighborhood is close to shops and restaurants, parks and trails, with plenty of activity including sports fields and equestrian areas.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://pmielevation.info/11981-S-BLACK-HORN-CIR-VIRTUAL-TOUR



