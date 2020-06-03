Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11640 Flower Mound Way Available 07/03/20 Large Single Family home with Solar! - Fabulous “green” home, a superior lot next to a greenbelt! New $40K solar. 3 car garage, 3 outdoor areas! Backyard =low watering xeriscape, synthetic turf, wood deck! Second Trex deck off dining room! Open-concept, new carpet being installed March 11th.plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen w/42” cabs, tile counters, huge island, dining bar, breakfast nook. Cathedral ceilings, big windows, gas FP in fam room. The main level office is tucked away with a private location and glass frnech doors. All 4 bedrooms are on the upper level, each w/ceiling fan. Junior suite has a 3/4 bath. Master suite has big closet, 5 piece bath, gorgeous tile, soaking tub. Dual air cond, dual furnaces, whole house attic fan, 2 water heaters. Unfinished basement has 1410 sqft plus 9' ceilings. Laundry is located on the upper level.



(RLNE4749413)