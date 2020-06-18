11602 Pine Grove Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,536 finished square ft home is available for rent in the desirable Hidden River neighborhood. The kitchen has gorgeous cabinets and hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The refrigerator is included, along with the washer and dryer. The expansive entry has vaulted ceilings, a formal living and dining room and hardwood floors. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and a remodeled master bathroom with multi-sprayer and hand-held shower heads. The large backyard has a deck off the kitchen, a stamped-concrete patio off the finished walk-out basement, a shed for storage and lots of room and grass to play and entertain. There is a 3-car attached garage for parking and additional storage. This property feeds to Iron Horse Elementary, Cimarron Middle and Legend High Schools. The monthly rent for this home is $2,400, the deposit is $2,400, lease options are 12, 18 and 24 months, NO SMOKING and small to medium-sized dogs are conditional with additional deposit. The application fee is $35 per adult. Please give us a call for more information or to schedule a showing!