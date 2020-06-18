All apartments in Parker
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11602 Pine Grove Ln.

11602 Pine Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11602 Pine Grove Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Hidden River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,536 finished square ft home is available for rent in the desirable Hidden River neighborhood. The kitchen has gorgeous cabinets and hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The refrigerator is included, along with the washer and dryer. The expansive entry has vaulted ceilings, a formal living and dining room and hardwood floors. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and a remodeled master bathroom with multi-sprayer and hand-held shower heads. The large backyard has a deck off the kitchen, a stamped-concrete patio off the finished walk-out basement, a shed for storage and lots of room and grass to play and entertain. There is a 3-car attached garage for parking and additional storage. This property feeds to Iron Horse Elementary, Cimarron Middle and Legend High Schools. The monthly rent for this home is $2,400, the deposit is $2,400, lease options are 12, 18 and 24 months, NO SMOKING and small to medium-sized dogs are conditional with additional deposit. The application fee is $35 per adult. Please give us a call for more information or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 Pine Grove Ln. have any available units?
11602 Pine Grove Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11602 Pine Grove Ln. have?
Some of 11602 Pine Grove Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11602 Pine Grove Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
11602 Pine Grove Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 Pine Grove Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11602 Pine Grove Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 11602 Pine Grove Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 11602 Pine Grove Ln. offers parking.
Does 11602 Pine Grove Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11602 Pine Grove Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 Pine Grove Ln. have a pool?
No, 11602 Pine Grove Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 11602 Pine Grove Ln. have accessible units?
No, 11602 Pine Grove Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 Pine Grove Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11602 Pine Grove Ln. has units with dishwashers.
