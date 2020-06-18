All apartments in Parker
11595 Crow Hill Drive
11595 Crow Hill Drive

11595 Crow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11595 Crow Hill Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 4 bath home in Parker. Open floor-plan, Nice sized eat-in kitchen, cozy family room with fireplace. Laundry hookups on main level. Finished walk out basement with bathroom. Beautiful views of the mountains from master bedroom and balcony on main level. Master has an attached room with fireplace and bookshelf. Nice sized fenced in yard with balcony and patio. Small/ medium sized dog allowed with $1000 deposit. NO CATS.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11595 Crow Hill Drive have any available units?
11595 Crow Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11595 Crow Hill Drive have?
Some of 11595 Crow Hill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11595 Crow Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11595 Crow Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11595 Crow Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11595 Crow Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11595 Crow Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11595 Crow Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 11595 Crow Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11595 Crow Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11595 Crow Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 11595 Crow Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11595 Crow Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 11595 Crow Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11595 Crow Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11595 Crow Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
