Home
/
Parker, CO
/
11446 Canterberry Ln
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:19 AM

11446 Canterberry Ln

11446 Canterberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11446 Canterberry Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
This Beautiful, large home is located in the very desirable Cypress Ridge at Canterberry Crossing Community in Parker. This is a gated community. The home will be available for lease starting December 7th of 2019. Please read the entire listing to answer any potential qualification questions or questions about the home. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. It is over 4,900 finished Square feet and feels much larger. The basement is finished and includes a very large 5th bedroom. This bedroom could be used as a theater if you would like. The main level of the home is in excellent shape and features a wide open layout. A beautiful kitchen opens up to a large living area with a 2 gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. There are 2 open living areas on the main level as well as a formal dining room and an office. The upper level has a large master suite with attached bath and large walk-in closet. There is an additional gas fireplace in the master suite. There are 3 other bedrooms on the main level along with the master bedroom. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack'n Jill bathroom and the third bedroom has it's own private bathroom. The home includes a washer and dryer. The home is dog friendly for additional pet rent and an additional deposit. There is an attached three car garage with the home. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities including gas,electric, and water. The HOA covers the trash and sewage which is being paid by the home owner. The owner is also paying for a lawn care service that will maintain the lawns in both the front and the back. Home is available for a one year lease, however it is preferred that we start out with an 18 month lease, provided the applicant qualifies. The Canterberry Crossing community includes a beautiful golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool, as well as numerous parks and playgrounds. Home is about 10 minutes from downtown Parker where there is plenty of shopping and entertainment, as well as many good schools. Please read below about our qualifications to lease and feel free to reach out with any additional questions.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults that will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

1.Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered

2.Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

3.Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

4.Eviction and rental history

5.Reference checks

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 15th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11446 Canterberry Ln have any available units?
11446 Canterberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11446 Canterberry Ln have?
Some of 11446 Canterberry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11446 Canterberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11446 Canterberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11446 Canterberry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11446 Canterberry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11446 Canterberry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11446 Canterberry Ln offers parking.
Does 11446 Canterberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11446 Canterberry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11446 Canterberry Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11446 Canterberry Ln has a pool.
Does 11446 Canterberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 11446 Canterberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11446 Canterberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11446 Canterberry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

