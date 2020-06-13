11407 Romley Ct

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom home in Parker - Large Parker home located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, adjacent to a walking path. 2402 finished square feet plus an 840 sq ft unfinished basement. Features a main floor living room, family room with a gas fireplace, bathroom, open concept kitchen with ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and a walk-in pantry. The second floor has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, a loft, and a convenient laundry area. The Master bedroom exudes natural light, has a cozy gas fireplace, large closet and an immaculate full bath with two sinks. You'll enjoy this neighborhood and proximity to schools, parks, equestrian park, recreation centers, shopping, and restaurants.



Please call or text Wes with Look Management at 303-912-5275



