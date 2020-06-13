All apartments in Parker
Location

11407 Romley Ct, Parker, CO 80134
Olde Town

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom home in Parker - Large Parker home located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, adjacent to a walking path. 2402 finished square feet plus an 840 sq ft unfinished basement. Features a main floor living room, family room with a gas fireplace, bathroom, open concept kitchen with ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and a walk-in pantry. The second floor has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, a loft, and a convenient laundry area. The Master bedroom exudes natural light, has a cozy gas fireplace, large closet and an immaculate full bath with two sinks. You'll enjoy this neighborhood and proximity to schools, parks, equestrian park, recreation centers, shopping, and restaurants.

Please call or text Wes with Look Management at 303-912-5275

(RLNE4589547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11407 Romley Ct have any available units?
11407 Romley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 11407 Romley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11407 Romley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11407 Romley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11407 Romley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11407 Romley Ct offer parking?
No, 11407 Romley Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11407 Romley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11407 Romley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11407 Romley Ct have a pool?
No, 11407 Romley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11407 Romley Ct have accessible units?
No, 11407 Romley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11407 Romley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11407 Romley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11407 Romley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11407 Romley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
