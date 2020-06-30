All apartments in Parker
Location

11362 Haswell Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom two story home in Clarke Farms! Open layout with hardwoods in kitchen. Finished basement could be used as additional bedroom plus another bathroom! Great location no neighbors behind! Vaulted ceilings in large master bedroom with master bath. Upstairs laundry room.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11362 Haswell Drive have any available units?
11362 Haswell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 11362 Haswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11362 Haswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11362 Haswell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11362 Haswell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11362 Haswell Drive offer parking?
No, 11362 Haswell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11362 Haswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11362 Haswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11362 Haswell Drive have a pool?
No, 11362 Haswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11362 Haswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 11362 Haswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11362 Haswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11362 Haswell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11362 Haswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11362 Haswell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

