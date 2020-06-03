11340 Haswell Dr.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

MOVE IN READY! GREAT PRICE!!! Parker Home - Let me show you this wonderful home in the highly sought out neighborhood Clarke Farms in Parker Colorado!



WOW! Beautiful Three bedroom, Three bath home about 1784 sq ft. Wide open floor plan with a stunning upgraded kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite countertops. Gorgeous tile flooring throughout the entire home except for two of the bedrooms upstairs. Cozy gas fireplace, Vaulted ceilings along with sky-lighting to keep the home light and bright! There is neutral colored paint all throughout.

Downstairs basement is unfinished perfect for storage or a work out area.

The backyard is fenced and both front and back have built in sprinkler system. This home is in the heart of Parker and includes access to a beautiful clubhouse, with outdoor pool and community tennis courts.



Call for more Info! 720.298.2556



Trash is included



We will allow for one pet either one cat or one dog (non vicious breeds and dog will have to be less than 40 lbs)

With the pet there is a $250 non-refundable pet deposit fee



Each applicant over the age of 18 will need to submit an application (Applications are $40 each)

We will run a full credit and background check ...includes residential, employment and criminal check)



Security Deposit- $2200



Please contact Jena @ Beacon Property Management 720-298-2556 to set up a showing!!



(RLNE1871378)