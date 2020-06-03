All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

11340 Haswell Dr.

11340 Haswell Drive
Location

11340 Haswell Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
MOVE IN READY! GREAT PRICE!!! Parker Home - Let me show you this wonderful home in the highly sought out neighborhood Clarke Farms in Parker Colorado!

WOW! Beautiful Three bedroom, Three bath home about 1784 sq ft. Wide open floor plan with a stunning upgraded kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite countertops. Gorgeous tile flooring throughout the entire home except for two of the bedrooms upstairs. Cozy gas fireplace, Vaulted ceilings along with sky-lighting to keep the home light and bright! There is neutral colored paint all throughout.
Downstairs basement is unfinished perfect for storage or a work out area.
The backyard is fenced and both front and back have built in sprinkler system. This home is in the heart of Parker and includes access to a beautiful clubhouse, with outdoor pool and community tennis courts.

Call for more Info! 720.298.2556

Trash is included

We will allow for one pet either one cat or one dog (non vicious breeds and dog will have to be less than 40 lbs)
With the pet there is a $250 non-refundable pet deposit fee

Each applicant over the age of 18 will need to submit an application (Applications are $40 each)
We will run a full credit and background check ...includes residential, employment and criminal check)

Security Deposit- $2200

Please contact Jena @ Beacon Property Management 720-298-2556 to set up a showing!!

(RLNE1871378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11340 Haswell Dr. have any available units?
11340 Haswell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11340 Haswell Dr. have?
Some of 11340 Haswell Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11340 Haswell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11340 Haswell Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11340 Haswell Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11340 Haswell Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11340 Haswell Dr. offer parking?
No, 11340 Haswell Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11340 Haswell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11340 Haswell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11340 Haswell Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 11340 Haswell Dr. has a pool.
Does 11340 Haswell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11340 Haswell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11340 Haswell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11340 Haswell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
