Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

11116 Callaway Court

Location

11116 Callaway Court, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come experience this delightful ranch home on .19 acre! - Located end-of-cul-de-sac lot situated E of Parker in Canterberry. a golf course community (Black Bear) w rec center, pool & small water park. This home features 2 bds, 2 ba, and 1724 sqft above ground & an 884 sqft unfinished basement. It has a very open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling, & island kitchen featuring a double oven, built-in microwave, pantry, & hardwood floors. The kitchen is open to the family room with built-in entertainment system and cozy gas fireplace, and also a roomy breakfast nook with huge picture window facing South, giving you both a distant golf course view and also lots of passive solar in the Winter. Outside is a flagstone patio and a large wooden deck for entertaining and admiring the lush landscaping. Other amenities include formal dining room, formal living room, A/C, washer & dryer, tub sink in laundry rm, sprinkler system, finished garage, dog run, 2 dog kennels.

(RLNE5199498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11116 Callaway Court have any available units?
11116 Callaway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11116 Callaway Court have?
Some of 11116 Callaway Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11116 Callaway Court currently offering any rent specials?
11116 Callaway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11116 Callaway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11116 Callaway Court is pet friendly.
Does 11116 Callaway Court offer parking?
Yes, 11116 Callaway Court offers parking.
Does 11116 Callaway Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11116 Callaway Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11116 Callaway Court have a pool?
Yes, 11116 Callaway Court has a pool.
Does 11116 Callaway Court have accessible units?
No, 11116 Callaway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11116 Callaway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11116 Callaway Court does not have units with dishwashers.

