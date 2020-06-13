11116 Callaway Court

Amenities

Come experience this delightful ranch home on .19 acre! - Located end-of-cul-de-sac lot situated E of Parker in Canterberry. a golf course community (Black Bear) w rec center, pool & small water park. This home features 2 bds, 2 ba, and 1724 sqft above ground & an 884 sqft unfinished basement. It has a very open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling, & island kitchen featuring a double oven, built-in microwave, pantry, & hardwood floors. The kitchen is open to the family room with built-in entertainment system and cozy gas fireplace, and also a roomy breakfast nook with huge picture window facing South, giving you both a distant golf course view and also lots of passive solar in the Winter. Outside is a flagstone patio and a large wooden deck for entertaining and admiring the lush landscaping. Other amenities include formal dining room, formal living room, A/C, washer & dryer, tub sink in laundry rm, sprinkler system, finished garage, dog run, 2 dog kennels.



