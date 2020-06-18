Amenities

10894 Bayfield Way Available 12/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious townhome with remodeled kitchen and back deck. Available12/1/19! - 18 month lease only!



Welcome to this beautiful townhome! It is located walking distance to downtown Parker and O'Brien park. The main level features a spacious newly updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops. Right off the kitchen is a small patio (fenced in). The back faces open space.



Also on the main level is a family room with cozy wood burning fireplace that is sure to keep you warm during the winter.



Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with its own baths. The basement features another bedroom and bathroom. Also in the basement is a large unfinished area for storage and washer and dryer hook ups.



Comes with one assigned parking spot. Hurry this beautiful home just steps away from everything will go fast.



