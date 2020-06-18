All apartments in Parker
Last updated November 4 2019

10894 Bayfield Way

10894 Bayfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

10894 Bayfield Way, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10894 Bayfield Way Available 12/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious townhome with remodeled kitchen and back deck. Available12/1/19! - 18 month lease only!

Welcome to this beautiful townhome! It is located walking distance to downtown Parker and O'Brien park. The main level features a spacious newly updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops. Right off the kitchen is a small patio (fenced in). The back faces open space.

Also on the main level is a family room with cozy wood burning fireplace that is sure to keep you warm during the winter.

Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with its own baths. The basement features another bedroom and bathroom. Also in the basement is a large unfinished area for storage and washer and dryer hook ups.

Comes with one assigned parking spot. Hurry this beautiful home just steps away from everything will go fast.

If you want to see more listings or inquire about our tenant services where we help tenants find a rental, please visit our website at www.evolvedenver.com.

To schedule a private showing, please email or text.

(RLNE2475678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10894 Bayfield Way have any available units?
10894 Bayfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10894 Bayfield Way have?
Some of 10894 Bayfield Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10894 Bayfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
10894 Bayfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10894 Bayfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10894 Bayfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 10894 Bayfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 10894 Bayfield Way offers parking.
Does 10894 Bayfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10894 Bayfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10894 Bayfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 10894 Bayfield Way has a pool.
Does 10894 Bayfield Way have accessible units?
No, 10894 Bayfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10894 Bayfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10894 Bayfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.

