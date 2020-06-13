10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

------AVAILABLE MAY 12TH!!------



Close to i25 , downtown Parker and DTC!,



This is a fantastic 3 Bed/2 Bath condo has approximately 1,286 SqFt. The floorplan is open and has vaulted ceilings. The living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen is also open and includes all appliances. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk in closet and 4 piece master bath. The other 2 bedrooms are large.



There is a balcony with access from the living room or master bedroom.



This condo also has a 1 car detached garage



FEATURES:

Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings

Open Living room with gas fireplace

Kitchen with stove/microwave/dishwasher and refrigerator

Washer/Dryer included

Ceiling Fans

Master Suite with walk in closet and bath

3 bedrooms - good size rooms

2 Bath

Balcony

1 Car garage

A/C

Pool/Fitness/Club House/



Water, Sewer and Trash Included



NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED



PETS: NO PETS ACCEPTED



Douglas RE-1 Schools:

Elementary: Cherokee Trail

Junior High: Sierra

Senior High: Chaparral



For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com.



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.