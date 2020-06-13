10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201

Amenities
------AVAILABLE MAY 12TH!!------
Close to i25 , downtown Parker and DTC!,
This is a fantastic 3 Bed/2 Bath condo has approximately 1,286 SqFt. The floorplan is open and has vaulted ceilings. The living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen is also open and includes all appliances. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk in closet and 4 piece master bath. The other 2 bedrooms are large.
There is a balcony with access from the living room or master bedroom.
This condo also has a 1 car detached garage
FEATURES:
Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings
Open Living room with gas fireplace
Kitchen with stove/microwave/dishwasher and refrigerator
Washer/Dryer included
Ceiling Fans
Master Suite with walk in closet and bath
3 bedrooms - good size rooms
2 Bath
Balcony
1 Car garage
A/C
Pool/Fitness/Club House/
Water, Sewer and Trash Included
NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
PETS: NO PETS ACCEPTED
Douglas RE-1 Schools:
Elementary: Cherokee Trail
Junior High: Sierra
Senior High: Chaparral
For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com.
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.