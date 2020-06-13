All apartments in Parker
Location

10841 S Twenty Mile Road, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
------AVAILABLE MAY 12TH!!------

Close to i25 , downtown Parker and DTC!,

This is a fantastic 3 Bed/2 Bath condo has approximately 1,286 SqFt. The floorplan is open and has vaulted ceilings. The living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen is also open and includes all appliances. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk in closet and 4 piece master bath. The other 2 bedrooms are large.

There is a balcony with access from the living room or master bedroom.

This condo also has a 1 car detached garage

FEATURES:
Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings
Open Living room with gas fireplace
Kitchen with stove/microwave/dishwasher and refrigerator
Washer/Dryer included
Ceiling Fans
Master Suite with walk in closet and bath
3 bedrooms - good size rooms
2 Bath
Balcony
1 Car garage
A/C
Pool/Fitness/Club House/

Water, Sewer and Trash Included

NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

PETS: NO PETS ACCEPTED

Douglas RE-1 Schools:
Elementary: Cherokee Trail
Junior High: Sierra
Senior High: Chaparral

For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com.

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 have any available units?
10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 have?
Some of 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 pet-friendly?
No, 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 offer parking?
Yes, 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 offers parking.
Does 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 have a pool?
Yes, 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 has a pool.
Does 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10841 S Twenty Mile Rd Apt 201 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
