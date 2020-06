Amenities

parking gym pool air conditioning elevator tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Neat double master with additional half bath on main floor townhome. In Town and Country just off Main Street. Well kept area with swimming pool and tennis court and lost of green space. Walk to downtown to have an ice cream or dinner. Reserved parking. Wood burning fireplace with all the appliances, A/C. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103.