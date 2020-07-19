Amenities

10542 Holyoke Drive Available 02/01/19 Clarke Farms 3 Bedroom With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Clarke Farms And This Very Nice 1,877 Finished Sq. Foot Home With Finished Basement. 2 Living Areas On The First Levels. Open Kitchen With Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Eating Area & Island. Nice Sized Living Room With Fireplace And Great View To Open Space & Walking Trail Behind Home. Newer High Efficiency Windows Throughout. Master Bedroom With Attached Private Bath & Walk In Closet. Finished Walk Out Basement With Plenty Of Storage Area! Tenants Will Have Access To Community Pool, Playground & Tennis Courts! All Within Short Walking Distance Of Home. Sorry, Only Medium To Small Dogs Allowed. No Cats Or Section 8's Accepted. Qualified Tenant Will Have Minimum Credit Score Of 640 To Apply.



Home Is Professionally Managed by Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Professional Real Estate & Property Management Company.



