All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 10542 Holyoke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
10542 Holyoke Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10542 Holyoke Drive

10542 Holyoke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10542 Holyoke Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
10542 Holyoke Drive Available 02/01/19 Clarke Farms 3 Bedroom With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Clarke Farms And This Very Nice 1,877 Finished Sq. Foot Home With Finished Basement. 2 Living Areas On The First Levels. Open Kitchen With Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Eating Area & Island. Nice Sized Living Room With Fireplace And Great View To Open Space & Walking Trail Behind Home. Newer High Efficiency Windows Throughout. Master Bedroom With Attached Private Bath & Walk In Closet. Finished Walk Out Basement With Plenty Of Storage Area! Tenants Will Have Access To Community Pool, Playground & Tennis Courts! All Within Short Walking Distance Of Home. Sorry, Only Medium To Small Dogs Allowed. No Cats Or Section 8's Accepted. Qualified Tenant Will Have Minimum Credit Score Of 640 To Apply.

Home Is Professionally Managed by Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Professional Real Estate & Property Management Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2751809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10542 Holyoke Drive have any available units?
10542 Holyoke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10542 Holyoke Drive have?
Some of 10542 Holyoke Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10542 Holyoke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10542 Holyoke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10542 Holyoke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10542 Holyoke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10542 Holyoke Drive offer parking?
No, 10542 Holyoke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10542 Holyoke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10542 Holyoke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10542 Holyoke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10542 Holyoke Drive has a pool.
Does 10542 Holyoke Drive have accessible units?
No, 10542 Holyoke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10542 Holyoke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10542 Holyoke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolsParker Dog Friendly Apartments
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs