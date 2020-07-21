All apartments in Northglenn
12185 Claude Ct
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

12185 Claude Ct

12185 Claude Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12185 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12185 Claude Ct Available 09/01/19 Newly Built Three Bedroom Townhome - Be the first to live in this beautifully done three bedroom, two and one half bath home. This home has an open floor plan with first floor living, dining and kitchen with all bedrooms located on the second floor along with laundry room. The townhome is on a corner lot with a fenced yard, attached two car garage and an unfinished basement.

Located in the community of Pavilion Villas this townhome puts you close to everything you would need in your active life. Conveniently located near I-25 where you could be downtown in 15 minutes or at DIA in only 25. This home is also located within walking distance of the future Eastlake and 124th Avenue light rail station that can whisk you directly to Union Station. Your neighborhood is also close to shops, restaurants, schools, and even the 107-acre Eastlake Park and Nature Preserve.

Call us today to inquire 303-442-7368.

Property Resources Inc.
www.propertyresources.net

***Interior Furnished Pictures disclaimer: Home Under Construction - Floorplan Representative Photo Only. Not Actual Home***

(RLNE5047216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12185 Claude Ct have any available units?
12185 Claude Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
Is 12185 Claude Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12185 Claude Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12185 Claude Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12185 Claude Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 12185 Claude Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12185 Claude Ct offers parking.
Does 12185 Claude Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12185 Claude Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12185 Claude Ct have a pool?
No, 12185 Claude Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12185 Claude Ct have accessible units?
No, 12185 Claude Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12185 Claude Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12185 Claude Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12185 Claude Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12185 Claude Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
