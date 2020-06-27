All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21

11638 Community Center Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11638 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 - 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 Available 09/01/19 Spectacular Remodel - Stunning remodel in Parkview * New kitchen and baths * Stainless steel and granite * Elegant master suite in basement * Fenced yard * Water, sewer, trash provided * Plenty of closet space * ALL appliances provided *Central A/C * Near park and lake * 2 reserved parking spaces * Fireplace * NO pets, please * 572 sq. ft. Finished basement

View our video tour at: http://view.paradym.com/4226773

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4265944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 have any available units?
11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 have?
Some of 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 currently offering any rent specials?
11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 pet-friendly?
No, 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 offer parking?
Yes, 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 offers parking.
Does 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 have a pool?
No, 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 does not have a pool.
Does 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 have accessible units?
No, 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11638 Community Center Drive Apt 21 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder