Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11630 Community Center Drive

11630 Community Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11630 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery ! Beautiful wood look flooring, washer/dryer. Private patio surrounded by mature trees and access to a greenbelt! Dining area. Wood burning fireplace. 2 beds upstairs. Large master with private deck. Central air conditioning. Unfinished basement for a lot of storage. 2 assigned parking spots with guest parking available. Less than 1 mile to Stukey Elementary. Northglenn Middle School, Thornton High School. Less than 1/2 mile to shops/dining! Surrounding: EB Rains JR memorial park. Owner pays for HOA and trash. Snow removal included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Pets okay w/ refundable pet deposit. Owner open to long-term lease. Application fee $55/adult. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 Community Center Drive have any available units?
11630 Community Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11630 Community Center Drive have?
Some of 11630 Community Center Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 Community Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11630 Community Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 Community Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11630 Community Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11630 Community Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11630 Community Center Drive offers parking.
Does 11630 Community Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11630 Community Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 Community Center Drive have a pool?
No, 11630 Community Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11630 Community Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 11630 Community Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 Community Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11630 Community Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11630 Community Center Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11630 Community Center Drive has units with air conditioning.

