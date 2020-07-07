11630 Community Center Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking guest parking pet friendly

IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery ! Beautiful wood look flooring, washer/dryer. Private patio surrounded by mature trees and access to a greenbelt! Dining area. Wood burning fireplace. 2 beds upstairs. Large master with private deck. Central air conditioning. Unfinished basement for a lot of storage. 2 assigned parking spots with guest parking available. Less than 1 mile to Stukey Elementary. Northglenn Middle School, Thornton High School. Less than 1/2 mile to shops/dining! Surrounding: EB Rains JR memorial park. Owner pays for HOA and trash. Snow removal included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Pets okay w/ refundable pet deposit. Owner open to long-term lease. Application fee $55/adult. AVAILABLE NOW.