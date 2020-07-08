11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom Townhome in Northglenn near Webster Lake - Available for a flexible lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.



This Northglenn 3 bedroom/2 bath townhome has lots of room and storage space. The large, open kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a dishwasher and large windows to the backyard. There is parkay flooring throughout the first floor and carpeting in the bedrooms. A washer and dryer are located in the basement.



There is plenty of outdoor living space with a balcony and two patios. The backyard has a patio and small lawn area and is fully fenced. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a private balcony with large sliding glass doors. The large living room has a wood fireplace, and built-in bookcases.



The neighborhood has lots of sidewaks and mature trees, perfect for daily walks. You will be within walking distance to Webster Lake and the Northglenn Recreation Center. There are trails around the lake, playgrounds, sports fields, and fishing available. The recreation center has an indoor pool, weight room, classes, and programs for kids. There are other large parks and golf courses within just a few miles. There is easy access to I-25 and lots of restaurants, shopping and entertainment options.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE5224831)