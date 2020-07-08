All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37

11612 Community Center Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11612 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom Townhome in Northglenn near Webster Lake - Available for a flexible lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.

This Northglenn 3 bedroom/2 bath townhome has lots of room and storage space. The large, open kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a dishwasher and large windows to the backyard. There is parkay flooring throughout the first floor and carpeting in the bedrooms. A washer and dryer are located in the basement.

There is plenty of outdoor living space with a balcony and two patios. The backyard has a patio and small lawn area and is fully fenced. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a private balcony with large sliding glass doors. The large living room has a wood fireplace, and built-in bookcases.

The neighborhood has lots of sidewaks and mature trees, perfect for daily walks. You will be within walking distance to Webster Lake and the Northglenn Recreation Center. There are trails around the lake, playgrounds, sports fields, and fishing available. The recreation center has an indoor pool, weight room, classes, and programs for kids. There are other large parks and golf courses within just a few miles. There is easy access to I-25 and lots of restaurants, shopping and entertainment options.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5224831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 have any available units?
11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 have?
Some of 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 currently offering any rent specials?
11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 is pet friendly.
Does 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 offer parking?
Yes, 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 offers parking.
Does 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 have a pool?
Yes, 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 has a pool.
Does 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 have accessible units?
No, 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11612 Community Center Dr Unit 37 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder