Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Full Bathrooms

-Built 2003

-1010 sqft

-Lease: 8/19/20-7/31/21

-Appliances: Range/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave

- Washer & Dryer Provided

-Tenant responsible for gas and electric, water and trash included

-Snow removal and landscaping handled by the HOA

- Oversized 1 car detached garage

-Recreational/Commerical Vehicles: Not allowed on site

-Central heat and A/C

- No pets allowed

-Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, eat-in kitchen, great patio

-HOA Disclosure: Please be advised this property is located in a community with a Homeowner's Association. Tenant is responsible for obtaining covenants prior to lease signing and following all covenants upon move in.

- Easy Access to HWY 34

-Clubhouse which includes a pool, hot tub, exercise room and park area



To schedule a showing please call (720) 728-1165



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



