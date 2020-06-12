10326 Bellwether Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This home features an open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms + 4 bathrooms

2 master bedrooms upstairs, professionally finished basement which can be a 3rd bedroom (does have egress window and closet.

Upper level laundry with full-size washer and dryer included!

Lots of natural light. Detached 2-car garage with new opener, that is connected by a large fenced patio, with beautiful Trek decking. Internet service and water included in HOA.

Community features include 1,000 acres dedicated to open space, Two Parks, Bluffs Regional Park Trails, Light Rail within walking distance.

Minutes from DTC and Centennial Airport. Easy access to I-25 or C-470

**No Pets**

Please contact Sara at 719-352-9318 to schedule a showing!

Not responsible for 3rd party sites and their information, please go to www.newagere.com for most accurate information.