All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 10071 Bluffmont Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
10071 Bluffmont Pt
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10071 Bluffmont Pt

10071 Bluffmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10071 Bluffmont Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
This stunning bright and spacious townhome has it all! It is move-in ready with all the details taken care of for you including professional house cleaning service.
The rental includes all utilities, cable TV with a DVR for recording your favorite shows, high speed internet and a huge 2 car attached garage. This townhome is an end unit with privacy and views overlooking a natural meadow, the best location in the development. It has a lot of natural light shining through the windows since it is an end unit.
It is superbly furnished throughout with all the amenities!
There are 2 bedrooms, a huge Master suite with an attached 5 piece Master bath & a large walk in closet. The second bedroom also has a full bath also attached to it with a full walk in closet. The MBR has vaulted ceilings, a KS bed, 2 large dressers, a sitting area, computer desk with high back office chair, a wall mounted big flat screen TV with partial mountain views. There is also a ceiling fan. The spacious master bathroom has a double sink vanity, an over-sized tub, shower and a spacious walk in closet.
The 2nd bedroom has a QS bed, dresser, nightstand with a seating area with the full bathroom attached and a large walk in closet. There is a ceiling fan and lots of light coming through the windows.
The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including a DW, microwave, side by side refrigerator with ice in the door and self cleaning stove/oven and a garbage disposal. There is a generous amount of cabinet space.
There is a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. There is also a bathroom on this level.
The Living Room has a gas fireplace with a big screen TV and ceiling fan with nice views!
There is seating on the porch that overlooks the meadow, a great place to relax.
There is a spacious 2 car garage with a garage door opener. There is central AC and a no maintenance whole house humidifier on the furnace.
It is centrally located near shopping and restaurants. Across the street from be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10071 Bluffmont Pt have any available units?
10071 Bluffmont Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10071 Bluffmont Pt have?
Some of 10071 Bluffmont Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10071 Bluffmont Pt currently offering any rent specials?
10071 Bluffmont Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10071 Bluffmont Pt pet-friendly?
No, 10071 Bluffmont Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 10071 Bluffmont Pt offer parking?
Yes, 10071 Bluffmont Pt offers parking.
Does 10071 Bluffmont Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10071 Bluffmont Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10071 Bluffmont Pt have a pool?
No, 10071 Bluffmont Pt does not have a pool.
Does 10071 Bluffmont Pt have accessible units?
No, 10071 Bluffmont Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 10071 Bluffmont Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10071 Bluffmont Pt has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments under $1,600Lone Tree Apartments with Pools
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs