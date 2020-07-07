All apartments in Littleton
Location

6217 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** No App Fee or Admin Fee***Nice property in Old Town Littleton - Completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. This unit comes with a completely finished basement which has an additional two bonus rooms. The property is paint a light grey with white trim throughout. The open space kitchen has tile countertops and med grey cabinets. Perfect for entertaining guests or to hang out with the family to cook dinner or evenings of family activities. Warm and inviting entry with barn wood vinyl plank flooring in the living room, kitchen and bathroom. The bedroom are getting new carpet that is light grey with brown hues.
This property is well maintained, beautiful grassy areas in the front and a small patio in the back for a BBQ or lawn chairs. Located within walking distance to downtown Littleton. Close to shopping fine dining and social events.

Pets - Inside cats only, no dogs
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Water, sewer and trash included
Laundry - W/D Hookups
Fireplace - None
Parking - None
Basement - Finished
School District - Littleton

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com!

Do not wait. This property will move fast, call for your showing today.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4422877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

