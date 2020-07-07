6217 South Prescott Street

Amenities
*** No App Fee or Admin Fee***Nice property in Old Town Littleton - Completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. This unit comes with a completely finished basement which has an additional two bonus rooms. The property is paint a light grey with white trim throughout. The open space kitchen has tile countertops and med grey cabinets. Perfect for entertaining guests or to hang out with the family to cook dinner or evenings of family activities. Warm and inviting entry with barn wood vinyl plank flooring in the living room, kitchen and bathroom. The bedroom are getting new carpet that is light grey with brown hues.
This property is well maintained, beautiful grassy areas in the front and a small patio in the back for a BBQ or lawn chairs. Located within walking distance to downtown Littleton. Close to shopping fine dining and social events.
Pets - Inside cats only, no dogs
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Water, sewer and trash included
Laundry - W/D Hookups
Fireplace - None
Parking - None
Basement - Finished
School District - Littleton
