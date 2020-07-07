6217 South Prescott Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

*** No App Fee or Admin Fee***Nice property in Old Town Littleton - Completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. This unit comes with a completely finished basement which has an additional two bonus rooms. The property is paint a light grey with white trim throughout. The open space kitchen has tile countertops and med grey cabinets. Perfect for entertaining guests or to hang out with the family to cook dinner or evenings of family activities. Warm and inviting entry with barn wood vinyl plank flooring in the living room, kitchen and bathroom. The bedroom are getting new carpet that is light grey with brown hues.

This property is well maintained, beautiful grassy areas in the front and a small patio in the back for a BBQ or lawn chairs. Located within walking distance to downtown Littleton. Close to shopping fine dining and social events.



Pets - Inside cats only, no dogs

Cooling Type - None

Utilities included - Water, sewer and trash included

Laundry - W/D Hookups

Fireplace - None

Parking - None

Basement - Finished

School District - Littleton



Echo Summit Properties

303-768-8255

No Dogs Allowed



