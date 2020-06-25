All apartments in Littleton
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2824 West Centennial Drive

2824 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2824 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!

Gorgeous Golf Course Views! Rare 2-Story Condo w/ Loft and 1-Car Garage!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1st, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: NO PETS are permitted (non-negotiable).

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/899910

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Great open layout w/ second story loft
* Gorgeous golf course and pond views directly in front of the property!
* Large skylights for lots of natural light
* Washer and dryer included
* Quiet off-street location
* Attached 1 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1 car garage, uncovered parking also available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, lawn care, snow removal
YARD: Common/shared
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: HOA covered.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $125-$150

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/899910

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

