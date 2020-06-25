2824 West Centennial Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Golf Course Views! Rare 2-Story Condo w/ Loft and 1-Car Garage!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1st, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: NO PETS are permitted (non-negotiable).



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Great open layout w/ second story loft

* Gorgeous golf course and pond views directly in front of the property!

* Large skylights for lots of natural light

* Washer and dryer included

* Quiet off-street location

* Attached 1 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1 car garage, uncovered parking also available

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, lawn care, snow removal

YARD: Common/shared

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC

LAWN CARE: HOA covered.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $125-$150



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



