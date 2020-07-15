All apartments in Larimer County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4645 E County Road 60

4645 East County Road 60 · (970) 214-8559 ext. 802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4645 East County Road 60, Larimer County, CO 80549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4645 E County Road 60 · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4645 E COUNTY ROAD 60 - Absolute beauty! Gorgeous lot with Boxelder Creek running nearby. Completely remodeled inside and out. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen with vaulted ceiling featuring skylights, updates cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and bar area. Bamboo throughout the living areas and kitchen. New gas fireplace, central AC, large covered front patio, and over-sized attached garage.
Exterior provides approx 3/4 acre of space and options to add more if desired. Chicken coops, fenced pasture with lean pole barn being constructed for horses.

Virtual Tour: https://tours.virtuance.com/1629042?idx=1

(RLNE5874739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 E County Road 60 have any available units?
4645 E County Road 60 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4645 E County Road 60 have?
Some of 4645 E County Road 60's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 E County Road 60 currently offering any rent specials?
4645 E County Road 60 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 E County Road 60 pet-friendly?
No, 4645 E County Road 60 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larimer County.
Does 4645 E County Road 60 offer parking?
Yes, 4645 E County Road 60 offers parking.
Does 4645 E County Road 60 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 E County Road 60 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 E County Road 60 have a pool?
No, 4645 E County Road 60 does not have a pool.
Does 4645 E County Road 60 have accessible units?
No, 4645 E County Road 60 does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 E County Road 60 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4645 E County Road 60 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4645 E County Road 60 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4645 E County Road 60 has units with air conditioning.
