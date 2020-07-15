Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4645 E COUNTY ROAD 60 - Absolute beauty! Gorgeous lot with Boxelder Creek running nearby. Completely remodeled inside and out. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen with vaulted ceiling featuring skylights, updates cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and bar area. Bamboo throughout the living areas and kitchen. New gas fireplace, central AC, large covered front patio, and over-sized attached garage.

Exterior provides approx 3/4 acre of space and options to add more if desired. Chicken coops, fenced pasture with lean pole barn being constructed for horses.



Virtual Tour: https://tours.virtuance.com/1629042?idx=1



(RLNE5874739)