1390 Adriel Drive

Garden level basement apartment with private entrance. HUGE 1 bed/1 bath unit with ALL utilities included. Unit sits on private Golf Course (Adriel Hills). One time $25 fee for unlimited golf on challenging 6 hole course. Access to private community pool included as well! 1 parking spot included, can get additional from HOA if needed for a small fee. Use of patio area for entertaining available. This is a must see in a quiet and BEAUTIFUL community in North Fort Collins. Easy access to I-25 (less than 5 minutes!) Sorry no pets :(



$150/month includes all utilities and access to pool, golf , basketball, tennis and all amenities in the community.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1390-adriel-dr-fort-collins-co-80524-usa/30e9c2d9-e0df-4feb-89fd-91c572a6d73e



No Pets Allowed



