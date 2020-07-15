All apartments in Larimer County
Find more places like 1390 Adriel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Larimer County, CO
/
1390 Adriel Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1390 Adriel Drive

1390 Adriel Drive · (970) 481-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1390 Adriel Drive, Larimer County, CO 80524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Garden level basement apartment with private entrance. HUGE 1 bed/1 bath unit with ALL utilities included. Unit sits on private Golf Course (Adriel Hills). One time $25 fee for unlimited golf on challenging 6 hole course. Access to private community pool included as well! 1 parking spot included, can get additional from HOA if needed for a small fee. Use of patio area for entertaining available. This is a must see in a quiet and BEAUTIFUL community in North Fort Collins. Easy access to I-25 (less than 5 minutes!) Sorry no pets :(

$150/month includes all utilities and access to pool, golf , basketball, tennis and all amenities in the community.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1390-adriel-dr-fort-collins-co-80524-usa/30e9c2d9-e0df-4feb-89fd-91c572a6d73e

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5882008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Adriel Drive have any available units?
1390 Adriel Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1390 Adriel Drive have?
Some of 1390 Adriel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Adriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Adriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Adriel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1390 Adriel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larimer County.
Does 1390 Adriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1390 Adriel Drive offers parking.
Does 1390 Adriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Adriel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Adriel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1390 Adriel Drive has a pool.
Does 1390 Adriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1390 Adriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Adriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 Adriel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Adriel Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1390 Adriel Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1390 Adriel Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr
Johnstown, CO 80534

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, COWindsor, COSeverance, COCheyenne, WY
Evans, CONiwot, COErie, CORanchettes, WYGunbarrel, COEaton, COLafayette, COBrighton, COLouisville, COSuperior, COCommerce City, COFederal Heights, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity