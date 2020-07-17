109 Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Available August 1st.



One Dog Negotiable



This is a nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex. It has a remodeled kitchen, washer & dryer, fenced back yard with a patio, five minutes from Old Town. Must See!

Applicants must be 23+



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.



$55.00 Application Fee Per Person



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 8/1/20

