Larimer County, CO
109 Meadow Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

109 Meadow Lane

109 Meadow Lane · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

109 Meadow Lane, Larimer County, CO 80524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available August 1st.

One Dog Negotiable

This is a nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex. It has a remodeled kitchen, washer & dryer, fenced back yard with a patio, five minutes from Old Town. Must See!
Applicants must be 23+

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.

$55.00 Application Fee Per Person

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Meadow Lane have any available units?
109 Meadow Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 109 Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 109 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 109 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 109 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 109 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 109 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
