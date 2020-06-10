All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

869 Old Wagon Trail Cir

869 Old Wagon Trail Cir · No Longer Available
Location

869 Old Wagon Trail Cir, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New 3 bedroom plus loft in the Trails at Coal Creek neighborhood!
3 bed, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage! Kitchen has pantry, stainless steal appliances and island. Living room has vaulted ceilings! Extra office space at front of home! 5 piece master bath. Laundry is conveniently on the top floor near bedrooms. Dog considered with $350 deposit.

All appliances are included!

Home backs to open space making for beautiful backyard views. Coal Creek Trail is just a hop over your fence and there is a small neighborhood park right up the street!

Please contact Sam at (303) 621-4694 or Sam@DakotaMGMT.com to set up a showing.

Paid applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information. No Smoking. No growing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir have any available units?
869 Old Wagon Trail Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir have?
Some of 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir currently offering any rent specials?
869 Old Wagon Trail Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir is pet friendly.
Does 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir offer parking?
Yes, 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir offers parking.
Does 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir have a pool?
No, 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir does not have a pool.
Does 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir have accessible units?
No, 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 869 Old Wagon Trail Cir has units with air conditioning.
