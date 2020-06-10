869 Old Wagon Trail Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New 3 bedroom plus loft in the Trails at Coal Creek neighborhood!

3 bed, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage! Kitchen has pantry, stainless steal appliances and island. Living room has vaulted ceilings! Extra office space at front of home! 5 piece master bath. Laundry is conveniently on the top floor near bedrooms. Dog considered with $350 deposit.



All appliances are included!



Home backs to open space making for beautiful backyard views. Coal Creek Trail is just a hop over your fence and there is a small neighborhood park right up the street!



Please contact Sam at (303) 621-4694 or Sam@DakotaMGMT.com to set up a showing.



Paid applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information. No Smoking. No growing.