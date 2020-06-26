All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

812 E Baseline Road, Unit B

812 E Baseline Rd · No Longer Available
Location

812 E Baseline Rd, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
812 E Baseline Road, Unit B Available 07/01/20 Luxury in Old Town Lafayette for Lease! MUST SEE! - Old Town Lafayette Built in 2015! All the Luxury of New with the Location of Old Town!
Open concept and spacious gourmet kitchen with oversized kitchen island. This home has a living area, eat-in open concept kitchen and formal dining area that could also be an office space. High ceilings on every level! Upstairs includes master bedroom, walk in closet, master bathroom. Unfinished basement, fenced private backyard, parking space, one car garage.
Utility room with washer and dryer.

Located close to the restaurants, shops, art, and events in Old Town Lafayette. Plenty of square footage and upgrades! Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE4922698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B have any available units?
812 E Baseline Road, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B have?
Some of 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
812 E Baseline Road, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B offers parking.
Does 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B have a pool?
No, 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 E Baseline Road, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
