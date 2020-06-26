Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

812 E Baseline Road, Unit B Available 07/01/20 Luxury in Old Town Lafayette for Lease! MUST SEE! - Old Town Lafayette Built in 2015! All the Luxury of New with the Location of Old Town!

Open concept and spacious gourmet kitchen with oversized kitchen island. This home has a living area, eat-in open concept kitchen and formal dining area that could also be an office space. High ceilings on every level! Upstairs includes master bedroom, walk in closet, master bathroom. Unfinished basement, fenced private backyard, parking space, one car garage.

Utility room with washer and dryer.



Located close to the restaurants, shops, art, and events in Old Town Lafayette. Plenty of square footage and upgrades! Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE4922698)