All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 810 Glenwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
810 Glenwood Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

810 Glenwood Drive

810 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

810 Glenwood Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
810 Glenwood Drive Available 09/01/19 Lafayette Bi-Level on Open Space and Near the Park! Close to Old Town - Lafayette Bi-Level on Open Space and near the Park! Beautiful light and bright home for lease in lovely Lafayette. Close to downtown, Old Town, Transportation, Recreation Center, Main street shops and restaurants and perfectly situated on Open Space. Top floor has an open concept kitchen and dining area with lots of cabinet and counter space. The dining area has sliding glass doors that open onto a deck with a large yard and open space views and access. Large living area and large windows! Top floor has two bedrooms and one bath! Lower level has additional living/recreation/entertainment area with bedroom and bathroom. Attached garage.

Tenant pays all utilities. One pet negotiable (small dog) with additional deposit.

(RLNE5073345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
810 Glenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
Is 810 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
810 Glenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Glenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 810 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 810 Glenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 810 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 810 Glenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 810 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 810 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Glenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Glenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Glenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLafayette 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lafayette 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLafayette Apartments with Balconies
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College