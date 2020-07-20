Amenities

810 Glenwood Drive Available 09/01/19 Lafayette Bi-Level on Open Space and Near the Park! Close to Old Town - Lafayette Bi-Level on Open Space and near the Park! Beautiful light and bright home for lease in lovely Lafayette. Close to downtown, Old Town, Transportation, Recreation Center, Main street shops and restaurants and perfectly situated on Open Space. Top floor has an open concept kitchen and dining area with lots of cabinet and counter space. The dining area has sliding glass doors that open onto a deck with a large yard and open space views and access. Large living area and large windows! Top floor has two bedrooms and one bath! Lower level has additional living/recreation/entertainment area with bedroom and bathroom. Attached garage.



Tenant pays all utilities. One pet negotiable (small dog) with additional deposit.



(RLNE5073345)