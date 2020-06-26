Amenities
704 Arrow Court Available 07/17/19 - Request a time to view this property here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/919632?source=marketing
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 17 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
Two bedroom townhome in great Lafayette location. This end unit has an additional sunroom and enclosed back patio. Additionally, there is a basement and a shed for extra storage space. In unit laundry. This is a great value and won't last long.
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
(RLNE4950183)