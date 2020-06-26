All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

704 Arrow Court

704 Arrow Court · No Longer Available
Location

704 Arrow Court, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
704 Arrow Court Available 07/17/19 - Request a time to view this property here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/919632?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 17 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Two bedroom townhome in great Lafayette location. This end unit has an additional sunroom and enclosed back patio. Additionally, there is a basement and a shed for extra storage space. In unit laundry. This is a great value and won't last long.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE4950183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Arrow Court have any available units?
704 Arrow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
Is 704 Arrow Court currently offering any rent specials?
704 Arrow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Arrow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Arrow Court is pet friendly.
Does 704 Arrow Court offer parking?
No, 704 Arrow Court does not offer parking.
Does 704 Arrow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Arrow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Arrow Court have a pool?
No, 704 Arrow Court does not have a pool.
Does 704 Arrow Court have accessible units?
No, 704 Arrow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Arrow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Arrow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Arrow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Arrow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
