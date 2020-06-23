Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard playground garage pet friendly

691 Rawlins Way Available 01/15/19 Immaculate and Spacious Townhome for Lease in Lafayette! - Immaculate and Spacious Lafayette Town home for rent! You will love living in Coal Creek Village, just minutes from Old Town Lafayette with tons of new restaurants, bars, and shopping! Attached two car garage and full utility room with washer and dryer. Tons of storage and closets, open concept kitchen, dining room and living area! Upgraded kitchen has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets space. 8 foot doors open out onto a private balcony overlooking the playground and green courtyard. Large Master bedroom with high ceilings, full master bath room, walk-in closet, and tons of light! Second bedroom and large bathroom also on the top floor. Built in hallway desk with lots of storage. Enjoy spacious living in the efficiency of a townhome. Mountain views on down every street, near all Coal Creek trails, transportation, and across the street from playground! Brand new waterpark right in the neighborhood.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets may be negotiable. Attached two car garage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4584526)