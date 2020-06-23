All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

691 Rawlins Way

691 Rawlins Way · No Longer Available
Location

691 Rawlins Way, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
garage
pet friendly
691 Rawlins Way Available 01/15/19 Immaculate and Spacious Townhome for Lease in Lafayette! - Immaculate and Spacious Lafayette Town home for rent! You will love living in Coal Creek Village, just minutes from Old Town Lafayette with tons of new restaurants, bars, and shopping! Attached two car garage and full utility room with washer and dryer. Tons of storage and closets, open concept kitchen, dining room and living area! Upgraded kitchen has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets space. 8 foot doors open out onto a private balcony overlooking the playground and green courtyard. Large Master bedroom with high ceilings, full master bath room, walk-in closet, and tons of light! Second bedroom and large bathroom also on the top floor. Built in hallway desk with lots of storage. Enjoy spacious living in the efficiency of a townhome. Mountain views on down every street, near all Coal Creek trails, transportation, and across the street from playground! Brand new waterpark right in the neighborhood.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets may be negotiable. Attached two car garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4584526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Rawlins Way have any available units?
691 Rawlins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 691 Rawlins Way have?
Some of 691 Rawlins Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Rawlins Way currently offering any rent specials?
691 Rawlins Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Rawlins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 691 Rawlins Way is pet friendly.
Does 691 Rawlins Way offer parking?
Yes, 691 Rawlins Way does offer parking.
Does 691 Rawlins Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 Rawlins Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Rawlins Way have a pool?
No, 691 Rawlins Way does not have a pool.
Does 691 Rawlins Way have accessible units?
No, 691 Rawlins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Rawlins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 Rawlins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 691 Rawlins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 Rawlins Way does not have units with air conditioning.
