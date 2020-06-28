588 Wild Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets dog park carpet

Three Bedroom Townhome Available in Lafayette - Inviting townhome from the cozy entry to the deck sitting above space with a view of the Flatirons; large master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, 2 smaller bedrooms with an adjoining jack-n-jill bath; newer appliances in the kitchen, new carpet and freshly painted, wooden floor in kitchen and dining area, large windows; within walking distance to open space, dog park, elementary school, rec center, downtown restaurants, and bus stop, Easy access to I25 and 287.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5123197)