588 Wild Ridge
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

588 Wild Ridge

588 Wild Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

588 Wild Ridge Ln, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Townhome Available in Lafayette - Inviting townhome from the cozy entry to the deck sitting above space with a view of the Flatirons; large master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, 2 smaller bedrooms with an adjoining jack-n-jill bath; newer appliances in the kitchen, new carpet and freshly painted, wooden floor in kitchen and dining area, large windows; within walking distance to open space, dog park, elementary school, rec center, downtown restaurants, and bus stop, Easy access to I25 and 287.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5123197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Wild Ridge have any available units?
588 Wild Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 588 Wild Ridge have?
Some of 588 Wild Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Wild Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
588 Wild Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Wild Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 Wild Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 588 Wild Ridge offer parking?
No, 588 Wild Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 588 Wild Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 Wild Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Wild Ridge have a pool?
No, 588 Wild Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 588 Wild Ridge have accessible units?
No, 588 Wild Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Wild Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Wild Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 588 Wild Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 588 Wild Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
