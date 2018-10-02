586 Beauprez Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2/2.5 Lafayette Townhouse with Golf Course view from the front. Available starting March 1, 2019, possible move in earlier. Each Bedroom is a Master Bedroom with pitched ceilings, a private conjoined bathroom and walk in closet. Middle level has a half bath and washer and dryer are located in the bottom floor.Attached 2 car garage is located between 2nd and bottom floor. Pets allowed but will have to be approved first based on type of pet. This town is rated one of the safest ones to live in Colorado. Located only 30 minutes to Downtown Denver and 10 minutes to Boulder. Hiking/outdoor activities are located all around with just a short drive. Grocery and shopping only minutes away. Broomfield Mall only 10 minutes away. Unit is much nicer in person than what the pictures portray. HOA takes care of all of the ground work/ landscaping in front of the units. Please reach out if you have any additional questions.



