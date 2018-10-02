All apartments in Lafayette
586 Beauprez Avenue
586 Beauprez Avenue

586 Beauprez Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

586 Beauprez Avenue, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2/2.5 Lafayette Townhouse with Golf Course view from the front. Available starting March 1, 2019, possible move in earlier. Each Bedroom is a Master Bedroom with pitched ceilings, a private conjoined bathroom and walk in closet. Middle level has a half bath and washer and dryer are located in the bottom floor.Attached 2 car garage is located between 2nd and bottom floor. Pets allowed but will have to be approved first based on type of pet. This town is rated one of the safest ones to live in Colorado. Located only 30 minutes to Downtown Denver and 10 minutes to Boulder. Hiking/outdoor activities are located all around with just a short drive. Grocery and shopping only minutes away. Broomfield Mall only 10 minutes away. Unit is much nicer in person than what the pictures portray. HOA takes care of all of the ground work/ landscaping in front of the units. Please reach out if you have any additional questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 Beauprez Avenue have any available units?
586 Beauprez Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 586 Beauprez Avenue have?
Some of 586 Beauprez Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 Beauprez Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
586 Beauprez Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 Beauprez Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 586 Beauprez Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 586 Beauprez Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 586 Beauprez Avenue offers parking.
Does 586 Beauprez Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 586 Beauprez Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 Beauprez Avenue have a pool?
No, 586 Beauprez Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 586 Beauprez Avenue have accessible units?
No, 586 Beauprez Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 586 Beauprez Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 586 Beauprez Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 586 Beauprez Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 586 Beauprez Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
