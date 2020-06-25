All apartments in Lafayette
585 Wild Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

585 Wild Ridge Lane

585 Wild Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

585 Wild Ridge Lane, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
585 Wild Ridge Lane Available 02/21/19 1000 sq ft basement apartment (partially furnished) in Lafayette - Large 1,000 sq. ft. partially furnished basement apartment in Lafayette family town home. Room for more furniture if you want to bring some. Spacious & lovely bathroom with new, deep soaker tub, separate toilet room, and bonus large double sink. Family has 3 cats and a sensitive rescue dog. Kitchenette is nicely situated with a convection oven, microwave, 2 burner hot plate, refrigerators & sink. Access to washer/dryer on main floor. Deposit equal to first month's rent. No private entrance. Community living in quiet neighborhood next to Rothman Open Space with miles of walking trails. 5 min walk to Lafayette Rec Center. Single occupant lease. Background check, credit check and references required.
$100 flat utility monthly fee covers all public service and WIFI.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4042721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Wild Ridge Lane have any available units?
585 Wild Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 585 Wild Ridge Lane have?
Some of 585 Wild Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Wild Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
585 Wild Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Wild Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 Wild Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 585 Wild Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 585 Wild Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 585 Wild Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Wild Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Wild Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 585 Wild Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 585 Wild Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 585 Wild Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Wild Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Wild Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Wild Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 585 Wild Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
