Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

585 Wild Ridge Lane Available 02/21/19 1000 sq ft basement apartment (partially furnished) in Lafayette - Large 1,000 sq. ft. partially furnished basement apartment in Lafayette family town home. Room for more furniture if you want to bring some. Spacious & lovely bathroom with new, deep soaker tub, separate toilet room, and bonus large double sink. Family has 3 cats and a sensitive rescue dog. Kitchenette is nicely situated with a convection oven, microwave, 2 burner hot plate, refrigerators & sink. Access to washer/dryer on main floor. Deposit equal to first month's rent. No private entrance. Community living in quiet neighborhood next to Rothman Open Space with miles of walking trails. 5 min walk to Lafayette Rec Center. Single occupant lease. Background check, credit check and references required.

$100 flat utility monthly fee covers all public service and WIFI.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4042721)