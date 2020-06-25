Amenities
585 Wild Ridge Lane Available 02/21/19 1000 sq ft basement apartment (partially furnished) in Lafayette - Large 1,000 sq. ft. partially furnished basement apartment in Lafayette family town home. Room for more furniture if you want to bring some. Spacious & lovely bathroom with new, deep soaker tub, separate toilet room, and bonus large double sink. Family has 3 cats and a sensitive rescue dog. Kitchenette is nicely situated with a convection oven, microwave, 2 burner hot plate, refrigerators & sink. Access to washer/dryer on main floor. Deposit equal to first month's rent. No private entrance. Community living in quiet neighborhood next to Rothman Open Space with miles of walking trails. 5 min walk to Lafayette Rec Center. Single occupant lease. Background check, credit check and references required.
$100 flat utility monthly fee covers all public service and WIFI.
No Pets Allowed
