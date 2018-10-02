All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

510 E Sutton Circle

510 East Sutton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

510 East Sutton Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
510 E Sutton Circle Available 01/01/20 BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3 BED/3 BATH HOME LOCATED IN LAFAYETTE!! HURRY NOW!! - Come home to Lafayette! This gorgeous 2,982 sq. ft. unfurnished 2-story 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is newly updated and centrally located in a quiet neighborhood near parks, schools, restaurants, and shopping! The home features a sunny open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive quartz countertops, and an instant hot water heater as well as a custom maple-topped island. Spacious dining and living areas flow into a large home office or library. Upstairs, the large bedrooms offer plenty of natural light and generous closets; the master has an attached bath. The basement provides lots of storage and a playroom or second living room. Outside, the huge backyard features a large patio and deck area, an inground sandbox for kids, gardening terraces, roses and berry bushes and a flat grassy yard for playing and entertaining. New solar panels cut your electricity bill! A seven minute walk to Lafayette Elementary as well as an easy stroll to downtown Lafayette or Waneka Lake!

No smoking or cats; dogs negotiable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5326410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 E Sutton Circle have any available units?
510 E Sutton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 510 E Sutton Circle have?
Some of 510 E Sutton Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 E Sutton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
510 E Sutton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 E Sutton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 E Sutton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 510 E Sutton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 510 E Sutton Circle offers parking.
Does 510 E Sutton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 E Sutton Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 E Sutton Circle have a pool?
No, 510 E Sutton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 510 E Sutton Circle have accessible units?
No, 510 E Sutton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 510 E Sutton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 E Sutton Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 E Sutton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 E Sutton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

