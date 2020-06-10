All apartments in Lafayette
400 E. Cannon St
400 E. Cannon St

400 East Cannon Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 East Cannon Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
400 E. Cannon St Available 07/16/20 Charming 2 Bedroom in Old Town Lafayette! - This two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home is walking distance to bars, coffee shops, and some of the area's best restaurants. HUGE fenced yard with mature trees. Features include a remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, washer/dryer, new flooring, claw-foot tub, front porch and a large back-deck overlooking a fenced-in yard. Enjoy the Colorado sunshine on the back deck and spend quiet evenings on the covered front porch! One dog may be considered with pet deposit, pet fee, pet rent and references. Professionally managed by The Omnibus Group, Inc.

Apply online at www.theomnibusgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4820837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E. Cannon St have any available units?
400 E. Cannon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 400 E. Cannon St have?
Some of 400 E. Cannon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E. Cannon St currently offering any rent specials?
400 E. Cannon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E. Cannon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 E. Cannon St is pet friendly.
Does 400 E. Cannon St offer parking?
Yes, 400 E. Cannon St offers parking.
Does 400 E. Cannon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 E. Cannon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E. Cannon St have a pool?
No, 400 E. Cannon St does not have a pool.
Does 400 E. Cannon St have accessible units?
No, 400 E. Cannon St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E. Cannon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 E. Cannon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 E. Cannon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 E. Cannon St does not have units with air conditioning.
