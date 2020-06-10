Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking

400 E. Cannon St Available 07/16/20 Charming 2 Bedroom in Old Town Lafayette! - This two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home is walking distance to bars, coffee shops, and some of the area's best restaurants. HUGE fenced yard with mature trees. Features include a remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, washer/dryer, new flooring, claw-foot tub, front porch and a large back-deck overlooking a fenced-in yard. Enjoy the Colorado sunshine on the back deck and spend quiet evenings on the covered front porch! One dog may be considered with pet deposit, pet fee, pet rent and references. Professionally managed by The Omnibus Group, Inc.



Apply online at www.theomnibusgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4820837)