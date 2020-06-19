339 Casper Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*AVAILABLE NOW* Exquisite Paired Home in Coal Creek Village (deposit only $1200!!) - *AVAILABLE NOW* *No App Fee!!* easy in deposit $1200.



Custom paired home in Coal Creek Village located minutes from Old Town Lafayette and next to walking/hiking paths.



This gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath is a must see! Main level opens to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, D/W, and a built-in microwave. Main floor also shares a cozy living room with a fireplace, half bath, plus 1 full bathroom in the master bedroom . Upstairs has two bedrooms and a full bathroom.



The basement is beautifully finished with a custom built-in bench, living area, bedroom, and designer bathroom! Amenities include W/D, gas forced air heating, A/C, Solar and 2 car attached garage!



Non-Student, No Roommates,Pets negotiable, small dog w/ additional deposit Sorry No cats

Tenant Pays All Utilities: Flat Rate Monthly $200 (Gas/Elect/Solar/Water/Sewer/Trash)



Lease Date: Now-5/28/2021



Weve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.



Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



