All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 339 Casper Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
339 Casper Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

339 Casper Dr.

339 Casper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

339 Casper Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*AVAILABLE NOW* Exquisite Paired Home in Coal Creek Village (deposit only $1200!!) - *AVAILABLE NOW* *No App Fee!!* easy in deposit $1200.

Custom paired home in Coal Creek Village located minutes from Old Town Lafayette and next to walking/hiking paths.

This gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath is a must see! Main level opens to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, D/W, and a built-in microwave. Main floor also shares a cozy living room with a fireplace, half bath, plus 1 full bathroom in the master bedroom . Upstairs has two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The basement is beautifully finished with a custom built-in bench, living area, bedroom, and designer bathroom! Amenities include W/D, gas forced air heating, A/C, Solar and 2 car attached garage!

Non-Student, No Roommates,Pets negotiable, small dog w/ additional deposit Sorry No cats
Tenant Pays All Utilities: Flat Rate Monthly $200 (Gas/Elect/Solar/Water/Sewer/Trash)

Lease Date: Now-5/28/2021

Weve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.

Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3249372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Casper Dr. have any available units?
339 Casper Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 339 Casper Dr. have?
Some of 339 Casper Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Casper Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
339 Casper Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Casper Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 Casper Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 339 Casper Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 339 Casper Dr. does offer parking.
Does 339 Casper Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Casper Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Casper Dr. have a pool?
No, 339 Casper Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 339 Casper Dr. have accessible units?
No, 339 Casper Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Casper Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Casper Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Casper Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 339 Casper Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College