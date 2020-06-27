All apartments in Lafayette
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
315 East Simpson Street
315 East Simpson Street

315 East Simpson Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 East Simpson Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome Home to Historic E Simpson St Lafayette
This gorgeous East Simpson Townhome is conveniently located within walking distance of the historic
Old Town Lafayette, with unique shopping, local coffee shops and fabulous restaurants and brew pubs!
A beautiful bright with natural light 3 Bed 3 Bath 1943 square foot home with attached 2-car garage has
every comfort of home you are looking for to fulfill your housing needs. This home boasts wonderful
upgrades with fireplace, wood floors, granite countertops, and stainless appliances that provide clean
and easy living. Open floorplan that easily flows from the living area into the dining area and kitchen
makes it a perfect gathering area for family and friends. Centrally located as well to Boulder, the
Mountains, hiking trails, Denver and all the fun activities of Colorado. This property will not last long,
schedule your showing today and move in by September 1. Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld, Amy Figliola, Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty www.sophisticatedproperties.com 303-918-7909

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/315-e-simpson-st-lafayette-co-80026-usa/f577817e-3a70-4f71-bdcb-9542fbc3101f

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5041725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East Simpson Street have any available units?
315 East Simpson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 315 East Simpson Street have?
Some of 315 East Simpson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East Simpson Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East Simpson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East Simpson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 East Simpson Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 East Simpson Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 East Simpson Street offers parking.
Does 315 East Simpson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 East Simpson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East Simpson Street have a pool?
No, 315 East Simpson Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East Simpson Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East Simpson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East Simpson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 East Simpson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 East Simpson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 East Simpson Street has units with air conditioning.
