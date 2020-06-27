315 East Simpson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome Home to Historic E Simpson St Lafayette

This gorgeous East Simpson Townhome is conveniently located within walking distance of the historic

Old Town Lafayette, with unique shopping, local coffee shops and fabulous restaurants and brew pubs!

A beautiful bright with natural light 3 Bed 3 Bath 1943 square foot home with attached 2-car garage has

every comfort of home you are looking for to fulfill your housing needs. This home boasts wonderful

upgrades with fireplace, wood floors, granite countertops, and stainless appliances that provide clean

and easy living. Open floorplan that easily flows from the living area into the dining area and kitchen

makes it a perfect gathering area for family and friends. Centrally located as well to Boulder, the

Mountains, hiking trails, Denver and all the fun activities of Colorado. This property will not last long,

schedule your showing today and move in by September 1. Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld, Amy Figliola, Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty www.sophisticatedproperties.com 303-918-7909



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/315-e-simpson-st-lafayette-co-80026-usa/f577817e-3a70-4f71-bdcb-9542fbc3101f



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5041725)