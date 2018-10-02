All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 303 W. Chester Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
303 W. Chester Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

303 W. Chester Street

303 West Chester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 West Chester Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad90e22071 ---- LEASING SPECIAL: 24 month lease at $1650! Charming Immaculate 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 772 square foot home in the heart of Old Town Lafayette. Inside features include Hardwood Floors, Bright and Open Floor plan, Arched doorways, All major appliances including washer and dryer and Swamp cooler. Attached one car garage and large yard to entertain and enjoy the beautiful four seasons of Colorado. Amazing location close to Down Town Lafayette where you can enjoy excellent food, art, entertainment and much more!! Available 07/09/19 - $1,800.00. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Garage Stove Swamp Cooler Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W. Chester Street have any available units?
303 W. Chester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 303 W. Chester Street have?
Some of 303 W. Chester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W. Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 W. Chester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W. Chester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W. Chester Street is pet friendly.
Does 303 W. Chester Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 W. Chester Street offers parking.
Does 303 W. Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 W. Chester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W. Chester Street have a pool?
No, 303 W. Chester Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 W. Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 303 W. Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W. Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 W. Chester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 W. Chester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 W. Chester Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College