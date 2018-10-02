303 W. Chester Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad90e22071 ---- LEASING SPECIAL: 24 month lease at $1650! Charming Immaculate 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 772 square foot home in the heart of Old Town Lafayette. Inside features include Hardwood Floors, Bright and Open Floor plan, Arched doorways, All major appliances including washer and dryer and Swamp cooler. Attached one car garage and large yard to entertain and enjoy the beautiful four seasons of Colorado. Amazing location close to Down Town Lafayette where you can enjoy excellent food, art, entertainment and much more!! Available 07/09/19 - $1,800.00. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Garage Stove Swamp Cooler Washer/Dryer