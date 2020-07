Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE HOUSE LOCATED IN LAFAYETTE HISTORICAL DISTRICT- AVAILABLE NOW!! - THIS GREAT LITTLE COTTAGE IS LOCATED ON HISTORICAL SIMPSON STREET NEAR DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE! FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, LARGE REMODELED BATHROOM, SPACIOUS KITCHEN, LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. AVAILABLE NOW!!

$1,400.00/MONTH $1,400.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. CONTACT RANAE AT 303-875-4091 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

OFFERED BY MSC REAL ESTATE ADVISORS

WWW.MSCADVISORS.COM



(RLNE5411467)