Amenities
New Dwelling; Old Town Lafayette w/ 1 car Garage - Property Id: 262056
Great Location
Brand new apartment with brand new appliances is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; right next door to Odd 13 Brewery.
Large room that comfortably fits a queen or king size bed, and dresser. Room also has a small closet.
Brand new washer and dryer and brand new kitchen appliances.
1 car garage and plenty of street parking.
King Soopers, Walmart, and Sprouts all within a 2 mile radius.
Less than 10 minute drive to US-36 and I-25.
House is 2 blocks away from RTD routes to Denver, Boulder and Louisville.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/300-e-geneseo-st-unit-b-lafayette-co/262056
No Pets Allowed
