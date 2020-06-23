2963 Golden Eagle Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Terrific Home in Desirable SW Lafayette Neighborhood - Available January 1, 2019 - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located in SW Lafayette off Highway 287 with easy access to E-470 and Highway 36. The neighborhood is set on open space and has tennis courts, a pool, and a 12 acre park.



The main floor features a light filled living room with electric fireplace, open kitchen with island and beautiful wood cabinets, access to the attached 3 car garage, half bathroom, laundry room pre-equipped with washer and dryer, and a sliding glass door to the expansive fully fenced backyard with raised garden beds.

Upstairs is home to the master suite and attached master bath, as well as three other bedrooms and a full bath. 4th bedroom can be used as such, or as an office or playroom.

Unfinished basement downstairs is the perfect place for storage.



BVSD Schools nearby include Ryan Elementary, Angevine Middle School, and Centaurus High School.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L1P6TFwm96j



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing.



