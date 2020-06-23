All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2963 Golden Eagle Circle

2963 Golden Eagle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2963 Golden Eagle Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Terrific Home in Desirable SW Lafayette Neighborhood - Available January 1, 2019 - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located in SW Lafayette off Highway 287 with easy access to E-470 and Highway 36. The neighborhood is set on open space and has tennis courts, a pool, and a 12 acre park.

The main floor features a light filled living room with electric fireplace, open kitchen with island and beautiful wood cabinets, access to the attached 3 car garage, half bathroom, laundry room pre-equipped with washer and dryer, and a sliding glass door to the expansive fully fenced backyard with raised garden beds.
Upstairs is home to the master suite and attached master bath, as well as three other bedrooms and a full bath. 4th bedroom can be used as such, or as an office or playroom.
Unfinished basement downstairs is the perfect place for storage.

BVSD Schools nearby include Ryan Elementary, Angevine Middle School, and Centaurus High School.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L1P6TFwm96j

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing.

(RLNE4600185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 Golden Eagle Circle have any available units?
2963 Golden Eagle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2963 Golden Eagle Circle have?
Some of 2963 Golden Eagle Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 Golden Eagle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2963 Golden Eagle Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 Golden Eagle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2963 Golden Eagle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2963 Golden Eagle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2963 Golden Eagle Circle does offer parking.
Does 2963 Golden Eagle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2963 Golden Eagle Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 Golden Eagle Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2963 Golden Eagle Circle has a pool.
Does 2963 Golden Eagle Circle have accessible units?
No, 2963 Golden Eagle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 Golden Eagle Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2963 Golden Eagle Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2963 Golden Eagle Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2963 Golden Eagle Circle has units with air conditioning.
