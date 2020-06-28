2841 Whitetail Circle

Amenities
Beautiful 2BD/2.5BA Lafayette Home! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom town home boasts newer flooring, paint and appliances! Across the street from Exempla Good Samaritan hospital, less than a mile from the Northwest parkway, this beauty is minutes from Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and more.
Enjoy the community pool, parks, tennis courts, playgrounds, trails and more.
With trash/water included, this gorgeous home is sure to lease quickly.
Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy
(RLNE4263957)