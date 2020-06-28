2841 Whitetail Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2BD/2.5BA Lafayette Home! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom town home boasts newer flooring, paint and appliances! Across the street from Exempla Good Samaritan hospital, less than a mile from the Northwest parkway, this beauty is minutes from Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and more.



Enjoy the community pool, parks, tennis courts, playgrounds, trails and more.



With trash/water included, this gorgeous home is sure to lease quickly.



Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4263957)