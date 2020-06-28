All apartments in Lafayette
2841 Whitetail Circle
2841 Whitetail Circle

2841 Whitetail Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2BD/2.5BA Lafayette Home! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom town home boasts newer flooring, paint and appliances! Across the street from Exempla Good Samaritan hospital, less than a mile from the Northwest parkway, this beauty is minutes from Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and more.

Enjoy the community pool, parks, tennis courts, playgrounds, trails and more.

With trash/water included, this gorgeous home is sure to lease quickly.

Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4263957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Whitetail Circle have any available units?
2841 Whitetail Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2841 Whitetail Circle have?
Some of 2841 Whitetail Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 Whitetail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Whitetail Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Whitetail Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2841 Whitetail Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2841 Whitetail Circle offer parking?
No, 2841 Whitetail Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2841 Whitetail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2841 Whitetail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Whitetail Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2841 Whitetail Circle has a pool.
Does 2841 Whitetail Circle have accessible units?
No, 2841 Whitetail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Whitetail Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 Whitetail Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2841 Whitetail Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2841 Whitetail Circle has units with air conditioning.
