254 Rendezvous Drive Available 09/04/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Indian Peaks Neighborhood-Available September 4th! - Modern townhome in Indian Peaks. Easy access to walk/biking trails. 2 beds, 2.5 baths,with an unfinished basement.



Built in 2005, this home boasts an open floor plan and a view of Open Space. Features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite tile counter tops, gas fireplace, central a/c & more. Master bed has walk-in closet and private reading nook. Townhome is perfect for young professionals or a single family who enjoy their space.

2 car att garage and fenced in patio. Great location to Boulder & Louisville, shopping, schools, and dining.

1-2 dogs negotiable with deposit, sorry no cats.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



No Cats Allowed



