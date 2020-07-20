All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 254 Rendezvous Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
254 Rendezvous Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

254 Rendezvous Drive

254 Rendezvous Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

254 Rendezvous Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
254 Rendezvous Drive Available 09/04/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Indian Peaks Neighborhood-Available September 4th! - Modern townhome in Indian Peaks. Easy access to walk/biking trails. 2 beds, 2.5 baths,with an unfinished basement.

Built in 2005, this home boasts an open floor plan and a view of Open Space. Features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite tile counter tops, gas fireplace, central a/c & more. Master bed has walk-in closet and private reading nook. Townhome is perfect for young professionals or a single family who enjoy their space.
2 car att garage and fenced in patio. Great location to Boulder & Louisville, shopping, schools, and dining.
1-2 dogs negotiable with deposit, sorry no cats.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Rendezvous Drive have any available units?
254 Rendezvous Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 254 Rendezvous Drive have?
Some of 254 Rendezvous Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Rendezvous Drive currently offering any rent specials?
254 Rendezvous Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Rendezvous Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Rendezvous Drive is pet friendly.
Does 254 Rendezvous Drive offer parking?
Yes, 254 Rendezvous Drive offers parking.
Does 254 Rendezvous Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 Rendezvous Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Rendezvous Drive have a pool?
No, 254 Rendezvous Drive does not have a pool.
Does 254 Rendezvous Drive have accessible units?
No, 254 Rendezvous Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Rendezvous Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Rendezvous Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Rendezvous Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 Rendezvous Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLafayette 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lafayette 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLafayette Apartments with Balconies
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College