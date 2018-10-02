All apartments in Lafayette
2537 Lexington St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2537 Lexington St

2537 Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Lexington Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
2537 Lexington St Available 06/08/20 Beautiful 4BD/3.5BA Indian Peaks Home on Golf Course with Views! - This is it! This 4BD/3.5BA home is located on the 11th hole of Indian Peaks golf course. Host gatherings on your back deck where your guests will enjoy amazing views of Long's Peak. The kitchen boasts stainless steel, high-end appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors can be found throughout the main floor and in the master bedroom. With a completely remodeled master bathroom that has heated floors and a finished basement, this home is sure to please. Be the envy of the neighborhood with a professionally landscaped backyard that features a dog run. Home is equipped with an invisible fence (tenants must provide collars). Call us today to schedule a showing because this home wont last! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED!
*Sorry, no cats. Ask about our pet policy*

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4739928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Lexington St have any available units?
2537 Lexington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2537 Lexington St have?
Some of 2537 Lexington St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Lexington St currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Lexington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Lexington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 Lexington St is pet friendly.
Does 2537 Lexington St offer parking?
No, 2537 Lexington St does not offer parking.
Does 2537 Lexington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Lexington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Lexington St have a pool?
No, 2537 Lexington St does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Lexington St have accessible units?
No, 2537 Lexington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Lexington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 Lexington St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 Lexington St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2537 Lexington St has units with air conditioning.
