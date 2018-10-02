Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park

2537 Lexington St Available 06/08/20 Beautiful 4BD/3.5BA Indian Peaks Home on Golf Course with Views! - This is it! This 4BD/3.5BA home is located on the 11th hole of Indian Peaks golf course. Host gatherings on your back deck where your guests will enjoy amazing views of Long's Peak. The kitchen boasts stainless steel, high-end appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors can be found throughout the main floor and in the master bedroom. With a completely remodeled master bathroom that has heated floors and a finished basement, this home is sure to please. Be the envy of the neighborhood with a professionally landscaped backyard that features a dog run. Home is equipped with an invisible fence (tenants must provide collars). Call us today to schedule a showing because this home wont last! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED!

*Sorry, no cats. Ask about our pet policy*



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4739928)