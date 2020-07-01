All apartments in Lafayette
2033 Gyros Circle

2033 Gyros Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Gyros Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
2033 Gyros Circle Available 08/01/19 Lovely 3 BED/2 BATH townhome in Lafayette - Available 8/1 - Lovely, south-facing, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Lafayette townhome in AMAZING location - Move in ready! This spacious townhome features hardwood floors, an open layout, and a fenced patio with stunning, unimpeded views of the mountains - bordering open space. One car garage with an additional parking space. Extra storage space. W/D in unit. Community tennis and basketball courts.

The location of this unit can't be beat! Located in a quiet neighborhood with a 5 minute drive to both downtown Louisville and downtown Lafayette. Nearby parks, trails, restaurants, shops, and transportation. Nearby schools include Ryan Elementary, Angevine Middle, and Centaurus High.

Owner pays trash/recycling and water/sewer. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE4226532)

