Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

2033 Gyros Circle Available 08/01/19 Lovely 3 BED/2 BATH townhome in Lafayette - Available 8/1 - Lovely, south-facing, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Lafayette townhome in AMAZING location - Move in ready! This spacious townhome features hardwood floors, an open layout, and a fenced patio with stunning, unimpeded views of the mountains - bordering open space. One car garage with an additional parking space. Extra storage space. W/D in unit. Community tennis and basketball courts.



The location of this unit can't be beat! Located in a quiet neighborhood with a 5 minute drive to both downtown Louisville and downtown Lafayette. Nearby parks, trails, restaurants, shops, and transportation. Nearby schools include Ryan Elementary, Angevine Middle, and Centaurus High.



Owner pays trash/recycling and water/sewer. Tenant pays gas and electric.



Pets negotiable.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!



